Josh Giddey allegations: Newport Beach police reportedly looking into claims of relationship with minor

Police in Newport Beach, California, launched an inquiry into allegations Oklahoma City Thunder wing Josh Giddey had a relationship with a minor, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Details were sparse in the investigation stemming from allegations that went viral last week. A police spokesman told the Times only that the case involved a minor and detectives were looking into whether a crime had occurred. Giddey turned 21 years old in October. The age of consent in California is 18 years old.

After photos and videos supposedly supporting the allegations hit social media, the NBA confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill that it was investigating the claims. No further details were provided.

Giddey, whom the Times notes has trained in the Irvine area in the past, has continued to play since the allegations surfaced. When asked about them at practice Friday, the Australian declined comment.

"I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey answered.

He acknowledged the interest in the case when asked a follow-up question.

"I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don't have anything to say," he said.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was similarly quiet.

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault told reporters. "And that'll be my comment on anything related."

Daigneault was again asked about the allegations and the police investigation ahead of Tuesday's Thunder game. He declined comment.

Giddey is currently in his third season in the NBA. A former sixth overall pick, Giddey has developed into a key starter for the Thunder, who are currently off to their best start in years with a record of 11-5.