JPMorganChase said Thursday morning that "third parties who provide services" to the banking giant "were the target of a cyberattack."

"Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," the statement continued.

"There is no disruption to our services," according to the statement.

JPMorganChase, the largest U.S. bank, did not disclose when the cyberattack occurred or name the third-party companies that were targeted.

"Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring," the company said in its statement.

The company added that it found "no connection to service disruptions some customers experienced earlier this week."

JPMorganChase said on Monday that it experienced technical issues that triggered online delays across several major U.S. banks. Chase blamed the outage on a "software bug."

There have been several recent tech outages across the nation that affected air travel, email and hotel reservations, and even slowed classified internal communications at the National Security Agency.

Top Trump administration officials continued this week to insist that there is no evidence that those outages were the result of cyberattacks.

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