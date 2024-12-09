National

Juan Soto to the Mets: Donovan Mitchell, baseball world react to reported megadeal

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 5 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

On the eve of baseball's winter meetings, Juan Soto answered the question on everyone's minds: Where will he play in 2025 (and way beyond)? Turns out Soto liked New York — he and the New York Mets reportedly agreed to a 15-year, $765 million megadeal on Sunday night.

It's the richest known deal in the history of sports after Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, which included heavy deferrals. Soto's is also the longest contract in MLB history, passing Fernando Tatis' 14-year, $340 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Needless to say, the baseball world and beyond were abuzz when the news dropped, with Cavs star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell seemingly welcoming Soto to New York via a FaceTime call.

It's difficult to put Soto and this deal into context given how unique of a player and free agent Soto was this winter.

How times have changed...

So much of the baseball world has revolved around the World Series champion Dodgers of late, but Mets owner Steve Cohen majorly shifts the conversation with this move.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!