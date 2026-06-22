Judge blocks Trump administration's 'haphazard' voter-screening database

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge on Monday blocked a Trump administration voter-screening database, ruling that the government's "haphazard" system unlawfully consolidated "the private information of millions of Americans" in an effort to purge non-citizens from voter rolls.

In her order, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan said the federal government "has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote."

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