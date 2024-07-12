Judge dismisses Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, allowing collection of damages

NEW YORK — A federal bankruptcy court judge has dismissed Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, saying it is "in the best interests of creditors."

The decision exposes the former New York City mayor to lawsuits, foreclosures and other measures that allow creditors, including two defamed Georgia election workers, to collect what they're owed.

The decision followed months of missed deadlines by Giuliani, who evaded questions about his finances.

“The record in this case reflects Mr. Giuliani’s continued failure to meet his reporting obligations and provide the financial transparency required of a debtor in possession,” the decision said. “The lack of financial transparency is particularly troubling given concerns that Mr. Giuliani has engaged in self-dealing and that he has potential conflicts of interest that would hamper the administration of his bankruptcy case.”

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in December 2023 after a jury ordered him to pay nearly $150 million to former election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss for defaming them with false accusations that the mother and daughter committed election fraud while the two were counting ballots in Georgia's Fulton County on Election Day in 2020.

The dismissal will allow Giuliani to appeal the defamation judgment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.