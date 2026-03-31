Judge says Penn must turn over information about Jewish employees in US discrimination probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the University of Pennsylvania to hand over records about Jewish employees on campus to a federal agency as part of an investigation into antisemitic discrimination but said it did not have to reveal any employee’s affiliation with a specific group.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert said employees can refuse to take part in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation but the agency “needs the opportunity to talk to them directly to learn if they have evidence of discrimination.”

He mostly upheld a subpoena but said Penn does not have to disclose any worker’s affiliation with a Jewish-related organization nor must it provide information about three groups.

Messages seeking comment about the decision were left Tuesday with a university spokesperson.

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