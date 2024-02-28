National

Judge in Trump civil fraud case received envelope with white powder, police respond to courthouse: Sources

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News

US-POLITICS-FRAUD-TRIAL-TRUMP Jefferson Siegel via Getty Images (JEFFERSON SIEGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News

NEW YORK — The New York City judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial received an envelope containing a white powder Wednesday, prompting an emergency response from police and fire officials, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The envelope was addressed to Justice Arthur Engoron, who imposed a nearly half-billion dollar judgment against Trump.

Two court officers were the only ones exposed to the substance, which is not believed to be harmful, the sources said.

The letter was received in the operations office of the downtown Manhattan courthouse, the sources said.

The judge was never in any danger, sources said.

Engoron received multiple threats before, during and after Trump's civil fraud trial, including a bomb threat at his Long Island home on the day of closing arguments.

Engoron imposed a limited gag order on Trump's statements to protect court staff.

A similar gag order is being sought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for Trump's criminal trial, which is set to begin next month at a courthouse two blocks away.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!