Junior Bridgeman — NBA veteran, star of Louisville Final Four team and billionaire — dies at 71

Junior Bridgeman, a star of the 1975 Louisville Final Four team and 12-season NBA veteran whose business ventures after basketball made him a billionaire, has died at 71.

Per the Louisville Courier-Journal, Bridgeman suffered a medical event during a fundraising event at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. His death was confirmed to the Courier-Journal by the Al J. Schneider Company, which owns the Galt House.

The Milwaukee Bucks, with whom Bridgeman played nine NBA seasons, issued a statement Tuesday evening with condolences to Bridgeman's family

We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman. We send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/XakoTcDeF5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 11, 2025

