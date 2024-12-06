Jury 'unable to come to a unanimous vote' on Daniel Penny manslaughter charge

NEW YORK — In its first note of the day, the jury in Daniel Penny's manslaughter and negligent homicide trial reported that it is "unable to come to a unanimous vote" on whether Penny committed second-degree manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on the New York City subway.

"We the jury request instructions from Judge Wiley. At this time, we are unable to come to a unanimous vote on court one," the note said.

Since the jury got the case on Tuesday, they have deliberated for more than 18 hours.

Penny, a 25-year-old former Marine, put Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, in a six-minute-long chokehold after Neely boarded a subway car acting erratically, according to police. Witnesses described Neely yelling and moving erratically, with Penny's attorneys calling Neely "insanely threatening" when Penny put Neely in a chokehold.

The city's medical examiner concluded Penny's chokehold killed Neely.

Penny pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and negligent homicide charges.

The verdict form asks the jury to decide the first count – second-degree manslaughter – before potentially moving to the second count of criminally negligent homicide. Only if it finds Penny not guilty on the first count, can it consider the second count of criminally negligent homicide.

Judge Maxwell Wiley proposed giving the jury an Allen charge, encouraging them to continue deliberating despite the deadlock. He is giving the lawyers time to consider the next steps.

"It would be a crazy result to have a hung jury just because they can't move on to the second count?" prosecutor Dafna Yoran said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

