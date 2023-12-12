National

Justin Herbert reportedly to undergo season-ending surgery on fractured finger

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 10: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) on the runout before playing the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Sunday December 10, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The D/Denver Post via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season as he needs surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, according to multiple reports.

This story will be updated.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!