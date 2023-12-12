Justin Herbert reportedly to undergo season-ending surgery on fractured finger

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season as he needs surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, according to multiple reports.
This story will be updated.
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season as he needs surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, according to multiple reports.
This story will be updated.
news
weather
traffic
Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.