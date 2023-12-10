National

Justin Herbert leaves Chargers-Broncos game with finger injury on throwing hand

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is sacked by Ja'Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos and Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a finger injury.

The injury appears to be on his throwing hand. He sustained the injury on a hit in the second quarter and came up from the turf shaking his right hand.

Herbert jogged to the locker room after the injury and was replaced by backup Easton Stick. The Chargers initially listed Herbert as questionable to return.

Latest National News
