Kansas City police: Shots fired at Chiefs parade, 'still trying to determine' number of shooting victims

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
Shots have been fired at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

The police later posted that they are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.

This story will be updated.

