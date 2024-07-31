Kansas toddler rescued after falling into PVC pipe

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — A toddler was rescued Sunday afternoon after getting stuck underground in a PVC pipe, officials said.

Emergency responders in Moundridge, Kansas, "acted swiftly and worked diligently for approximately 15-20 minutes to safely recover the child," the Moundridge Police Department said in a press release.

The 14-month-old boy was "understandably shaken," but was not injured in the incident, police said.

The boy fell into the sump pump drain while playing outside, according to Wichita, Kansas, ABC affiliate KAKE.

"Kids are always a concern, especially small kids," Moundridge EMS Director Brian Falco told KAKE. "He doesn't communicate. He doesn't follow instructions. It's not like an adult."

The pipe was about 1 foot in diameter and about 10 to 12 feet deep, police said.

Police specifically commended one officer, identified as Officer Ronnie Wagner, who they said "constructed a makeshift 'catch pole' using a smaller PVC pipe and rope."

"This creative solution was instrumental in lifting the child safely from the pipe," police said.

Police thanked first responders for their work in rescuing the toddler.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all the first responders for their swift and effective action, which transformed a dangerous situation into a successful rescue," police said.

ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.

