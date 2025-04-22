Kawhi's masterpiece, KAT's vanishing act & the state of every NBA Playoff series | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor is joined by Nate Duncan on this jam-packed edition of the KOC Show. First the guys react to the Game 2 thriller between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers — Kawhi Leonard's performance has Kevin asking some big legacy questions. The New York Knicks fall to Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons — what options does Tom Thibodeau have at this point? Nico Harrison's latest comments have Kevin and Nate befuddled. Cooper Flagg officially declares for the Draft! Damian Lillard is back! Plus Kevin and Nate discuss each NBA Playoff series — this episode has you covered!

(0:48) Clippers beat Nuggets in game 2

(12:33) Pistons FINALLY get a playoff win

(25:08) Landry Fields fired by Hawks

(30:42) Cooper Flagg officially declares for Draft

(33:47) Nico Harrison stupidity strikes again…

(39:01) Damian Lillard to return for Bucks vs. Pacers

(47:01) Most overrated NBA players

(50:23) Thunder vs. Grizzlies game 2 preview

(52:01) Magic vs. Celtics game 2 preview

(53:09) Warriors vs. Rockets game 2 preview

(1:02:17) Lakers vs. Timberwolves game 2 preview

