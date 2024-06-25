Kevin, world's tallest dog who stood at 7 feet on his hind legs, dies just days after getting record

NEW YORK — The world’s tallest male dog Kevin, who could stretch to approximately 7 feet tall when standing on his hind legs, has died just days after his record-breaking achievement was announced to the world, according to Guinness World Records.

The three-year-old Great Dane, who lived in West Des Moines, Iowa with his family, passed away this week following an unplanned surgery after falling ill, according to Guinness World Records.

“Our whole family is devastated about Kevin. He was just the best giant boy,” Kevin’s owner Tracy Wolfe said in a statement. "We are so glad that he was able to break the record and have that light on him. He absolutely adored the attention. I wish these giant breeds, and all dogs, could live longer than they do. It’s never enough time."

Kevin claimed his record after measuring in at 0.97 m (3 ft 2 in) tall from his feet to his withers, although he was around 7 ft tall when he stood up on his hind legs, according to Guinness.

“Kevin’s favourite activity is probably taking naps. Holding the couch down is his favorite pastime, I think,” said Wolfe. “Kevin is funny and he is super duper friendly. In fact, overly friendly. You don’t want to keep your mouth open too much when he’s around … But everybody loves seeing him as long as they don’t get whipped by his tail.”

The average Great Dane is around 0.76 m (2 ft 6 in) to the withers and when he stood on his hind legs, he was taller than his other owner, Roger Wolfe.

“He was also a bit of a scaredy cat who was terrified of the vacuum and would run away whenever it came near him,” Guinness said in their statement announcing his death.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said: “We are deeply saddened to learn that Kevin suddenly passed away after unexpected health complications. Tracy and the team at the vet clinic she works in did everything they could to save Kevin after he became ill. Our thoughts and support are with the Wolfe family as they navigate this difficult time."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.