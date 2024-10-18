Keys to a fantasy football victory in Week 7

Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights his keys to a Week 7 victory.

Best RB spot of the week: Chuba Hubbard vs. WAS

Hubbard continues to be one of the best backs in all of fantasy. In Week 6, he earned a season-high 82% of the snaps and 86% of the backfield opportunities. He turned this strong usage into 103 total yards on 23 touches. Over the past four games, Hubbard ranks second in fantasy points behind only Derrick Henry. Hubbard has been great, and his success should continue this week.

Hubbard will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 7. They allow the fourth-most rushing yards per play and the most explosive runs of 10+ yards this season according to NFL Pro. This is a great spot for Hubbard, who is averaging 5.6 yards per carry on the season. Expect another strong showing from the former Oklahoma State back.

Pick-up-and-play: DeMario Douglas vs. JAX

Douglas has become someone you can start weekly in fantasy. He’s earned at least a 28% target share in three of his last four games, including in Week 6 with rookie QB Drake Maye. Maye targeted Douglas more than any other Patriots receiver. Douglas turned this usage into six catches for 92 yards and a score. He was a top-10 receiver on the week.

Maye seems to enjoy throwing to his slot receivers, dating back to his college career at UNC. This matters because Douglas played 87% of his snaps from the slot in Week 6. Now it’s only one game, but we should take this usage seriously moving forward, especially in Week 7 because the Patriots will face the Jaguars. Jacksonville allows the most passing yards per game and the most touchdown passes this year. You can start Douglas in Week 7.

Sketchy spot of the week: David Montgomery vs. MIN

Montgomery has been incredible for the Lions this year. He's scored a touchdown in eight straight games and leads the Lions backfield with 85 total touches. Montgomery also ranks second in success rate this season and 10th in yards after contact according to Yahoo's very own, Matt Harmon. All of this is great for Montgomery, he's been a league winner for fantasy managers so far, ranking Top 10 in fantasy points per game. But this week's matchup is tough.

Montgomery will take on a rested Vikings defense coming out of their bye week. Minnesota allows the second-fewest rushing yards per play and the second-fewest explosive runs of 10+ yards according to NFL Pro. Only one running back has topped 51 rushing yards against Minnesota this season. Montgomery is still a must-start, but temper your expectations this week.

Sleeper of the week: Noah Brown vs. CAR

Brown is available in over 95% of Yahoo fantasy leagues right now. He’s not on most fantasy managers' radars, but I think he will be soon. Brown joined the Commanders in Week 2. His role has grown each week and in Week 4 he was quietly the number two option on the team running 72% of the routes and earning four targets. However, he injured his groin in Week 4 and would go on to miss Week 5.

But Brown returned in Week 6 and led the Commanders with eight targets. He once again operated as the number two receiver behind Terry McLaurin, as far as routes go. Brown is a talented receiver who produced multiple games of 150+ yards last season with the Texans. Entering Week 7, he gets another strong matchup against the Panthers, allowing the second-most receiving yards per play according to NFL Pro. You can start Brown if you need a sleeper this week.

Bounce-back of the week: Ladd McConkey vs. ARI

McConkey is coming off a down performance in the box score. He totaled just 43 yards on four receptions, but this needs more context. The Chargers led by multiple scores against the Broncos for the majority of the game in Week 6. This led to LA leaning on J.K. Dobbins and their running game for most of the second half. But here’s the good news, McConkey led the Chargers with a 25% target share in Week 6. This was the fifth time in six games that he’s led the team in targets. Highly impressive for a rookie.

McConkey has quietly seen strong usage this season. He ranks top 20 in yards per route run and this week he gets one of his better matchups of the season against the Cardinals. Arizona allows the third most passing yards per play this season according to NFL Pro. Start McConkey with confidence this week.

Must-start of the week: J.K. Dobbins vs. ARI

Dobbins saw an elite role in Week 6 as he returned from his bye week. With Gus Edwards on IR, Dobbins earned a season-high 73% of the Chargers snaps and handled 80% of the backfield carries. This was a strong role for Dobbins, who had the game script in his favor as the Chargers led by multiple scores early on against the Broncos. There was a lot of hype around rookie Kimani Vidal entering Week 6, and he looked good on his limited touches, but the rookie only played 24% of the team’s snaps.

Dobbins enters Week 7 with another great matchup. He’ll face the Cardinals as a road favorite which sets up nicely for another neutral to positive game script for Dobbins. Arizona allows the fourth most rushing yards per game this season. Make sure Dobbins is in your lineup this week.

Trending up: WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Dell played his first game without Nico Collins in Week 6. In this contest, he led the Texans with a 31% target share and turned this usage into seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. This was his best performance of the season and the way the Texans utilized him was encouraging.

Right away on the first drive, we saw Dell produce an explosive play of 20+ yards in the middle of the field. This middle-of-the-field usage was consistent in this game, including on Dell’s two-yard touchdown. This utilization allows Dell to work after the catch and produce more explosive plays.

Nico Collins will miss at least three more games, but there's a chance he misses more since this he had already been dealing with a hamstring injury prior. Dell looks like a top-20 receiver each week as long as Collins is out.

Something to monitor: Najee Harris' usage

Harris had his best game of the season in Week 6. He turned 16 touches into 122 total yards and a touchdown against the Raiders' weak run defense. Finally, we got a strong game out of Harris, and that’s great, but I did have one concern with his usage.

Harris played a season-low 48% of the snaps in this game. Jaylen Warren returned from injury in Week 6 and immediately played 34% of the snaps and earned nine opportunities. Harris was still the clear RB1 in this game, but his snap share dropping from 74% in Week 5 to 48% in Week 6 is a concern. It becomes even more alarming if Cordarrelle Patterson gets more involved once he’s healthy. I’d consider trading Harris coming off this strong performance if you can.

Buy low of the week: RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

I think it’s time we remember the name Isiah Pacheco.

His original timeline to return from injury was between Weeks 9-12. We are now in Week 7, which means we are nearing the return of the Chiefs' starting running back. Right now, Kareem Hunt is trending up. He posted over 100 yards in Week 5 before the Chiefs bye week. But this likely won’t last once Pacheco is back.

Pacheco is trusted by coach Andy Reid in all situations. Early downs, pass protection and the red zone are all areas where Pacheco sees playing time. Remember: in Week 1, Pacheco played 80% of the snaps and handled 88% of the Chiefs' backfield carries. He could be nearing a return soon, and that makes him a potential league-winning running back through the fantasy playoffs. Trade someone like Tyrone Tracy Jr. for Pacheco if you can.