Kings coach Mike Brown fined $35K for 'aggressively pursuing' official in loss to Nets

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was hit with a $35,000 fine on Tuesday for “aggressively pursuing” an official during their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Brown, in the second quarter of the Kings’ 108-103 loss to the Nets, was called for a technical foul after he charged down an official after he felt they missed a foul call. Brown raced after the official down the sidelines, though he somehow stopped short of picking up an ejection.

Though that sparked a bit of a rally for the Kings, who were in a 19-point hole when Brown got his technical foul in the second quarter. They cut the deficit to just eight points at the break, but it wasn’t enough to push them to the win.

Brown is in his third season with the Kings, who he led to the playoffs for the first time in more than 15 years in 2023. He was named the league’s Coach of the Year that season, too. He’s compiled a 102-80 record with the Kings.

Brown has been fined for criticizing officials in the past, perhaps most notably last season when he pulled out his laptop during a postgame news conference to highlight calls he thought were made wrong during the game. Brown, who was ejected in that game after confronting an official, was fined $50,000 for that incident.

The Kings have lost four straight and seven of their last 10 games. They sit at 8-10 on the season heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.