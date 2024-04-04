Knicks forward Julius Randle reportedly to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is done for the season and will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Randle has been out of the Knicks' lineup since Jan. 27 after dislocating his shoulder. He has spent the past two-plus months rehabbing in an attempt to return for the playoffs, but doctors warned him that there was too much instability in the shoulder to allow him to play again this season without risking permanent damage.

This story will be updated.