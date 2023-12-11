Knicks lose center Mitchell Robinson for 8-10 weeks after ankle surgery

The New York Knicks will be without center Mitchell Robinson for at least two months. Robinson will undergo surgery on his left ankle, the team announced Monday.

He's expected to miss 8-10 weeks recovering from the surgery.

Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in 8-10 weeks. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 11, 2023

Robinson, 25, has appeared in 21 games this season. He's averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

