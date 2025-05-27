Knicks vs. Pacers: Aaron Nesmith reportedly available for Game 4 after ankle sprain

Aaron Nesmith is apparently good to go after all.

The Indiana Pacers forward is available to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Nesmith had been considered a game-time decision after he rolled his right ankle in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the New York Knicks.

Indiana's Aaron Nesmith is available to play in Game 4 tonight against the Knicks after sustaining a right ankle sprain in Game 3, source tells ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2025

The Pacers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Knicks headed into Tuesday night's contest in Indianapolis.

