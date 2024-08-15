Lakers will, again, lead NBA in national TV appearances with 39

The full 2024-25 NBA season schedule is out, and the Los Angeles Lakers have at least one claim to fame. They will once again lead the league in national television appearances.

Between ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV, the Lakers will have 39 of their 82 games (48%) aired nationwide, via ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. Right after them are the Golden State Warriors with 36, then the reigning champion Boston Celtics and New York Knicks with 34 each.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns both follow with 30. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors are tied for last, with four games each.

— Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 15, 2024

If this sounds familiar, it's because the Lakers have ranked first or second in the NBA in national TV games since LeBron James came to town for the 2019-2020 season. However, this is the first time they've topped the list since 2021-22, as the Warriors had topped them in each of the past two years.

Obviously, this isn't a reflection of meritocracy. The Lakers haven't won a title since 2020 and are coming off a first-round humbling at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in last year's playoffs. Television networks do want good teams on their docket, but they want big names most of all, hence why the Warriors ranking second above after missing the playoffs makes a lot more sense when you substitute their name for Stephen Curry.

The Lakers also aren't without intrigue for the upcoming season, thanks to the addition of James' son Bronny and the hiring of his podcast partner JJ Redick as head coach. LeBron and Bronny stand to become the first on-court father-son duo in NBA history whenever Bronny makes it to the court, and you can bet the TV networks want to air that moment.

The team's actual core hasn't changed much this offseason, though, so the networks might be signed up for more of the same results as last year, unless Redick turns out to be that much better than Darvin Ham.