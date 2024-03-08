Las Vegas Aces sell out of 2024 season tickets and make WNBA history

The Las Vegas Aces keep doing unprecedented things.

Season tickets to see the back-to-back WNBA champions in 2024 are completely sold out, making them the first team to ever accomplish the feat in the league's 28-year history, the Aces announced on Tuesday.

The Aces will host 19 contests of the 40-game regular season at their home stadium Michelob ULTRA Arena, which can fit about 10,000 fans. With 8,600 season-ticket memberships to offer, the team said they sold an estimated 40% of them at the lowest price of $200. Single game tickets are still available on AXS.com.

Las Vegas' 2023 title over the New York Liberty was the WNBA's first back-to-back since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks. When the Aces open their season at home against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14, they're set for a few other "firsts."

The Aces will look to become the first team to win three consecutive titles since the Houston Comets. The now-defunct team won four straight from 1997 to 2000, back when the league was just beginning.

The potential for the Aces to achieve such a major milestone is likely a big draw. As such, the team already has a waiting list for the 2025 campaign on their website. In addition the the franchise's excellence, Aces president Nikki Fargas credits the quality of the in-stadium experience.

"Everyone that comes to an Aces game, they will tell you, 'Oh, I want to come back. I want to be back again, in this building,'" Fargas told Yahoo Sports before the 2023 season. "It's a great two hours of entertainment because we have some of the best players and it's a family-friendly atmosphere."

This year, those top players will be donning different threads.

New year, new look for the Aces

The news of the Aces' historic sellout came a day after the team unveiled a new logo and new uniforms for the upcoming season.

The red and gold color scheme is no more, although the team said "Championship red" will remain a part of the team's culture.

A Modern Identity. pic.twitter.com/Yz8smPmAnt — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) March 6, 2024

While the new look just seems like a simpler version of the original uniforms in a new color scheme, Aces star A'ja Wilson jokingly called out the NFL tie-in. She referenced Aces owner Mark Davis, who also owns the Las Vegas Raiders. His two teams now share the silver, white and black colors.

Mark said both his team will be silver and black 😂😂🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/HItn2kG5zV — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 6, 2024

The colors can also be viewed as an ode to the San Antonio Silver Stars, which became just the Stars in 2014, and then rebranded as the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. Current Aces head coach Becky Hammon was one of the Silver Stars' standout players.

With Hammon at the helm, the Aces are poised to remain at the forefront of the WNBA's growth. That momentum will be bolstered by Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, who recently announced her plans to declare for the WNBA at the end of the collegiate season. The Indiana Fever, who hold the No. 1 pick of the upcoming WNBA draft, are already seeing increased ticket sales.