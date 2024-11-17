Late interception helps No. 1 Oregon avoid an upset at Wisconsin after late fake field goal backfires

No. 1 Oregon escaped with a 16-13 win at Wisconsin after a fake field goal inside the last two minutes of the game nearly backfired spectacularly on the Ducks.

Oregon had the ball in field goal range after Wisconsin turned it over on downs just outside the two-minute warning. Facing a fourth down after Wisconsin had used two of its timeouts, the Ducks elected to send the field goal team out on the field to potentially extend the lead to 19-13.

Instead, Oregon ran a fake, and punter Ross James got tripped up a yard short of the line to gain.

"We felt like the look was there," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said, adding that he realized the decision was easily second-guessed since it backfired.

However, Oregon avoided disaster and a lot of second-guessing when Matayo Uiagalelei grabbed a deflected pass from Bradyn Locke and sealed the win with an interception.