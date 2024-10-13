Late TD pass gives Kansas State a 31-28 win over Colorado

Avery Johnson hit Jayce Brown for a 50-yard TD with 2:14 to go to give No. 18 Kansas State a 31-28 win over Colorado.

Johnson’s TD pass to Brown came less than a minute after Colorado took a 28-24 lead with 3:12 to go on a TD pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester. The Wildcats got to midfield after Colorado failed to cover RB DJ Giddens out of the backfield on a swing pass, and then Johnson found Brown on the very next play.

Colorado had a chance for a game-tying or go-ahead drive after Johnson’s TD pass, but the Buffaloes failed to get a first down. Sanders went deep to Will Sheppard on fourth down and the pass sailed out of bounds.