The Latest: NYC mayor's phone seized ahead of expected unsealing of indictment

Here's the latest:

Despite indictment news, Adams touts new program on housing projects

Adams appears to be going about some usual business as he touted a new program to help affordable housing projects become more eco-friendly.

“We’re making sure that we don’t leave anyone behind as we build a greener, cleaner city for working-class New Yorkers,” the mayor said in a statement Thursday morning, without any mention of the indictment.

Adams is the first NYC mayor to be indicted

Adams is the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. If he were to resign, he would be replaced by the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who would then schedule a special election.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office. Hochul spokesperson Avi Small issued a statement late Wednesday that said “Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation. It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement.”

Adams was still at Gracie Mansion, his official residence, as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday

His former chief of staff, Frank Carone, and deputy mayor for communications, Fabien Levy, were seen entering.

The mood at City Hall, roughly 30 minutes south, was notably quieter. As a gaggle of reporters typed in a press room, the side of the building used by the mayor’s staff was largely silent, with only a handful of aides walking in and out of the normally lively corridor. A portion of the outdoor plaza used as parking for municipal employees featured far fewer city vehicles than usual.

US attorney’s office in New York says it will announce ‘significant public corruption charges’

The U.S. attorney’s office in New York says it will announce “significant public corruption charges” at a news conference later Thursday morning.

The announcement came hours after federal agents entered the mayor’s official residence and seized his phone early Thursday, hours before the indictment was made public. The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.

In a video speech released Wednesday night, Adams vowed to fights any charges against him, claiming he had been made a “target” in a case “based on lies.”

The indictment caps off an extraordinary few weeks in New York City, as federal investigators have homed in on members of Adams' inner circle, producing a drum-beat of raids, subpoenas and high-level resignations that have thrust City Hall into crisis.

Adams' lawyer criticizes the large FBI presence at the mayor's residence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ lawyer is calling the large FBI presence at the mayor’s official residence Thursday morning an unnecessary show of force.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Spiro said federal agents were at Gracie Mansion “in an effort to create a spectacle (again).”

Dozens of uniformed police officers as well as law enforcement agents in suits milled around the security gate. SUVs with darkened windows came and left, and officers could be seen bringing coffee and doughnuts inside.

