The Latest: Shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. —

Rhode Island governor: ‘The unthinkable has happened’

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said “the unthinkable has happened” following a shooting Saturday at Brown University that left two dead and eight critically wounded.

McKee said his office has been in touch with the White House.

Mayor says 2 killed, 8 critical following Brown shooting

Two people were killed and eight are in critical but stable condition following a shooting at Brown university, the mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, said.

Mayor Brett Smiley said those are the only known injuries and casualties.

The mayor said a shooter is not in custody. A shelter-in-place is in effect for the greater Brown University area.

At least 2 killed in Brown University shooting, AP source

At least two people have been killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University on Saturday, a law enforcement source told The Associated Press.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

University officials initially told students and staff that a suspect was in custody, before later saying that was not the case and that police were still searching for a suspect or suspects, according to alerts issued through Brown’s emergency notification system.

Alanna Durkin Richer

