Lawyers of teen charged with murder in track meet stabbing release 1st statement

FRISCO, Texas — The family of a 17-year-old student charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of another student at a high school track meet last week is "sincerely saddened" over the death, the teen's attorneys said in their first public statement since the incident.

The incident occurred on April 2 at a Frisco Independent School District stadium during a track and field championship involving multiple schools in the district.

Austin Metcalf, 17, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, died after police said another student stabbed him during an altercation in the bleachers at the meet.

The suspect in the deadly stabbing -- Karmelo Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School -- has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

His family has retained Dallas-Fort Worth-area defense attorneys Billy Clark of the Clark Law Firm and Kim Cole of K Cole Law in the case, according to a joint press release from their firms.

"Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf," the attorneys said in a statement on Monday.

"During this difficult time, we urge the public to refrain from rushing to judgment before all the facts and evidence are presented," they continued. "Karmelo, like all citizens of the United States, is entitled to a fair and impartial legal process; we are committed to ensuring that Karmelo's rights are indeed protected throughout each phase of the criminal justice system."

Anthony is being held in the Collin County jail on $1 million bond.

The attorneys said they plan to work with the Collin County District Attorney's Office to seek a reduced bond and a "better determination of the filed charge."

"This will certainly be a long road ahead and during this challenging time, we ask for prayers for both families and we ask for your patience and respect for the legal process as we seek the truth," the attorneys said.

In the wake of the incident, Anthony's family has launched a fundraiser on the platform GiveSendGo, which as of early Tuesday afternoon has raised more than $236,000. The fundraising page did not detail how the funds will be used.

Anthony allegedly confessed to the killing and officers say he told them he was protecting himself, according to the arrest report.

One officer who responded to the scene said Anthony told him unprompted, without being asked any questions about the incident, "I was protecting myself," according to the arrest report.

When the officer advised another responding officer that he had "the alleged suspect," Anthony reportedly responded, "I'm not alleged, I did it," according to the arrest report.

Anthony "made another spontaneous statement" and reportedly asked an officer if what happened "could be considered self-defense," according to the arrest report.

The stabbing occurred under the Memorial High School tent in the stadium bleachers at approximately 10 a.m. on April 2, according to the arrest report.

Responding officers said they spoke to multiple witnesses, including one who reported that the altercation began after Metcalf told Anthony to move out from under their team's tent, according to the arrest report.

The witness reported that Anthony allegedly reached inside his bag and said, "Touch me and see what happens," according to the arrest report.

Metcalf grabbed Anthony to move him, according to a witness, and Anthony allegedly pulled out what the witness described as a black knife and "stabbed Austin once in the chest and then ran away," the arrest report stated.

"Just doesn't make any sense," Metcalf's mother, Meghan Metcalf, told Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA in emotional remarks last week. "Just because the kid was mad, my son is not here anymore, and I don't understand it."

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson called the incident a "senseless act of violence" in a lengthy statement last week while offering his "deepest condolences to all the families involved especially the Metcalf family."

He also warned that false information related to the stabbing was being circulated on social media and "to only trust information that comes from official releases and verified sources."

Shilson said police are investigating a fake account created using his name that was "perpetuating misinformation" on the incident. Police said they are pursuing felony charges.

