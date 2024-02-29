At least 1 dead as wildfires tear through Texas Panhandle

Several large wildfires continue to tear through northern Texas, including one that has grown into the second-largest blaze in state history.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire that ignited in Hutchinson County remained active as of Wednesday night, having burned an estimated 850,000 acres and was just 3% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The flames, which cover an area roughly the size of Rhode Island, have spread across state lines into parts of Oklahoma.

Hutchinson County Public Engagement Coordinator Deidra Thomas confirmed there was at least one wildfire-related fatality in the small town of Stinnett, Texas, according to Amarillo ABC affiliate KVII.

The Windy Deuce Fire that ignited in Moore County was also still active as of Wednesday night, having burned an estimated 142,000 acres and was 30% contained. The Grape Vine Fire that ignited in nearby Gray County had burned an estimated 30,000 acres and was 60% contained as of early Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The raging wildfires have consumed swathes of the Turkey Track Ranch, a 120-year-old, 80,000-acre private property located along the Canadian River in the Texas Panhandle. The sprawling, historic ranch has been up for sale and is listed at $180 million.

"The loss of livestock, crops, and wildlife, as well as ranch fencing and other infrastructure throughout our property as well as other ranches and homes across the region is, we believe, unparalleled in our history," managers of the Turkey Track Ranch Family Group said in a statement Wednesday. "Our early assessment estimates that The Turkey Track Ranch has suffered and lost approximately 80% of our pastures, plains, and creek bottom vegetation. We continue to assess the total damage to other infrastructure and the loss of livestock."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday declared a disaster declaration for 60 counties due to "widespread wildfire activity throughout the state."

The weather forecast for Thursday shows relative humidity will be high, with cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and snow for the Texas Panhandle, which would help with firefighting efforts. Wind gusts could get up to 30 miles per hour, but aren't expected to be as extreme as they were earlier in the week.

However, unseasonably warm and windy weather is expected to return to wildfire-ravaged region this weekend, creating ideal conditions for critical fire danger. Temperatures in the Texas Panhandle are forecast to surpass 70 and even 80 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday through Sunday, while wind gusts could be 30 to 45 mph.

