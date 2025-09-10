At least 4 students, including shooter, injured in shooting at Colorado high school: Officials

(EVERGREEN, Colo.) -- At least four students were injured after a shooting unfolded at a high school in Evergreen, Colorado, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News that students from Evergreen High School were on their way to the hospital. Officials said they received the first report of a shooting at the school at approximately 12:24 p.m. local time.

The suspect was engaged and neutralized, according to law enforcement officials. Officials are sweeping the campus, but the school is no longer in a lockdown.

"This is the scariest thing you'd think could ever happen" said sheriff's office spokesperson Jacki Kelley.

Three students are in critical condition and are being transported to St. Anthony Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. A fourth student has also been transported, but with an unknown injury.

Investigators believe the shooter is among the injured students.

"I don't know if our suspect is even old enough to drive," Kelley said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene.

Denver FBI also said in a statement they are "aware of the situation," have personnel responding to the scene and "stand ready to assist."

Hundreds of police officers are on the scene searching each room on campus, according to law enforcement.

Parents are being asked to reunite with students at Bergen Meadow Elementary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.