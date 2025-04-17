National

At least 6 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect in custody: Sources

By Emily Shapiro, Aaron Katersky, and Pierre Thomas and Josh Margolin, ABC News
Tallahassee Florida FSU college entrance to school with arch and brick campus Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — At least six people were injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

One person is in critical condition and five are in serious condition, according to the hospital.

The number of injured is subject to change, sources told ABC News, as law enforcement is actively searching to determine how many might be injured.

A suspect is in custody, multiple sources told ABC News, adding that the search for possible additional shooters is ongoing.

The shooting took place near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to continue to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter.

Student Daniella Streety told ABC News she was in the building across the street from the Student Union when alert sirens started blaring, and people who were standing outside ran into her building.

Students then fled from the Student Union as law enforcement flooded the scene, she said.

"It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing," Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said in a statement. "Shelter in place. Stay Safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for responding to the situation."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it's "actively engaged in the incident." The FBI is also assisting authorities at the university, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Sony Salzman and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

