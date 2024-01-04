At least one killed in shooting at Iowa high school; suspect also dead

NEW YORK — At least one person was killed and others injured in a shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Iowa, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the situation.

The suspected shooter is also dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to multiple law enforcement sources, ABC News has learned.

The scene is now "secured," according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials.

Two patients were being treated at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesperson. Their conditions are unknown.

An active shooting incident was reported at approximately 7:37 a.m. local time, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante told reporters during a press briefing.

Infante said an officer responded to the school seven minutes later and located "multiple gunshot victims," though it is unclear at this time how many or the extent of their injuries. The sheriff did not say who was among the victims.

The sheriff said police have identified the suspected shooter, but did not release any additional details on the suspect.

"There is no further danger to the public. The community is safe," Infante said. "We're just now working backwards, trying to figure out everything that happened and make notifications."

Jody Kurth told reporters that her stepson was struck in the back and arm in the shooting, but is "doing really well."

She said her daughter texted her about the shooting.

"It was absolutely horrifying, that's one of the worst moments of my entire life," she said. "But the best phone call I got was saying that they were OK."

"I really never thought that Perry would have an issue like this," she added.

The shooting occurred before the school day had started, and there were very few students and faculty in the building, "which I think contributed to a good outcome in that sense," Infante said. Thursday was the first day of school back from the winter break.

The FBI's resident agent at its Des Moines office has responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on scene.

The U.S. attorney general has been briefed on the incident, a Department of Justice spokesperson said.

Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines.

Police plan to hold another press update Thursday afternoon, where they will be joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy," Reynolds said in a statement on social media. "Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community."

