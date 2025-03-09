LeBron James expected to miss 1-2 weeks with groin strain, will be reevaluated after 24 hours rest

LeBron James is expected to be sidelined for one to two weeks with a groin injury suffered in Saturday night's marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He will be reevaluated after the injury relaxes for 24 hours, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.