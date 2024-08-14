Lightning strike injures two near Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, National Park Service says

NEW YORK — Two people were flown to George Regional Hospital in Utah on Monday after being struck by lightning while visiting the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, according to the National Park Service.

In a statement released on Tuesday, authorities said that two women -- aged 22 and 23 years old, one from the Netherlands and one from Australia -- "sustained injuries" in the lightning strike while standing near the rim of the famed Horseshoe Bend, along the Colorado River in Arizona.

"Classic Air Medical and City of Page Fire Department quickly responded to assist National Park Service Rangers with on scene patient care," the statement said. "Both victims were flown to St. George Regional Hospital in Utah by Classic Air Medical helicopters."

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area straddles the Utah-Arizona state border. The National Park Service warned that thunderstorms "are most frequent and severe" during the monsoon season for both states, typically mid-June through September in Arizona and July through September in Utah.

"If you hear thunder, you are at risk of getting struck by lightning and should immediately seek shelter in a vehicle or building," the National Park Service said. "Visitors are advised to use caution while visiting exposed outdoor areas and be aware of changing weather conditions."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.