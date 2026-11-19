The full Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear Lindsay Clancy's petition to throw out her case before she is retried.

One justice decided Thursday that a "review of the merits of the defendant's petition by the full court is warranted."

Oral arguments are expected in January.

Clancy's lawyers asked Massachusetts' highest court to toss her triple murder case ahead of her March 2027 retrial in court papers filed earlier this week.

Her lawyers argue that retrying the case would violate her double jeopardy rights because the trial judge improperly declared a mistrial without questioning a holdout juror about whether he was following the court's instructions.

Prosecutors had opposed the appeal, which Clancy’s lawyers filed earlier this week.

Judge William Sullivan had previously rejected Clancy's argument that being retried on the same charges would violate her double jeopardy rights, concluding that the court acted properly by limiting the inquiry into a holdout juror on the case.

Sullivan concluded that any further questioning of that holdout juror "would undoubtedly have a coercive effect."

Sullivan also rejected a series of requests from Clancy's team to access records related to the holdout juror, including court records from jury selection and deliberations as well as the holdout's phone records.

"Relief under [state law] is extraordinary, and this court will exercise its supervisory power under the statute only in 'the most exceptional circumstances,' and when 'there is no other adequate, alternative remedy,'” the justice wrote.

Clancy, whose attorneys said she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time, previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her three children at the family's home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

Her first trial was declared a mistrial in September after the jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict following seven days of deliberations.

In court papers, Clancy's lawyers renewed their argument that the judge who oversaw the case improperly declared a mistrial without questioning the holdout juror about whether he had reasonable doubt about the guilt of the Massachusetts mother.

"Respectfully, contrary to the trial court's stated belief at the time, it did have viable choices other than declaring a mistrial," Clancy's lawyers argued in their appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

Clancy's lawyers appealed a decision from Judge William Sullivan last week rejecting their motion to dismiss on double jeopardy grounds. Days after issuing that ruling, Judge Sullivan scheduled her retrial to begin on March 29. Prosecutors have not explicitly said what charges they will pursue but suggested it would be the same first-degree murder charges she faced during her initial trial.

"I feel bad for Lindsay. I feel bad for her family. I feel bad for the jurors that haven't been picked yet. I feel bad for everybody that has anything to do with this case. It's very emotional, it's very distressing, but nevertheless we got to get it done," defense attorney Kevin Reddington said outside the court on Monday after prosecutors said they would pursue a retrial.

Clancy's lawyers asked a single justice of the appeals court to hold oral arguments, then report the issue to the full court for consideration. Appeals of first-degree murder cases in Massachusetts directly go to the Supreme Judicial Court, bypassing the state's mid-level court.

"Any successive trial, currently scheduled to begin on March 29, 2027, would violate Ms. Clancy's Double Jeopardy rights," Clancy's lawyers argued.

In their 55-page appeal, Clancy's lawyers argued that the outcome of questioning the holdout juror -- whether it would have led to his removal or not changed the outcome of the case -- does not matter, and that the question before the court is whether the trial judge erroneously declined a viable option.

"Without inquiry, there can only be guesswork, which does not satisfy the high standard of manifest necessity," they wrote.

Before a mistrial was declared in September, her defense attorney Kevin Reddington filed a last-minute emergency appeal to the same court, which declined to intervene.

Clancy's retrial is scheduled to begin on March 29. Her lawyers have vowed not to seek a stay of the case during their appeal, in part to ensure the case is heard by the same judge before he retires.

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