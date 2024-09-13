Lionel Messi expected to be available for Inter Miami's match vs. Philadelphia Union on Saturday

Lionel Messi is expected to be available for Inter Miami on Saturday for the first time in three months when they face the Philadelphia Union.

"Yes, he is fine," said Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino on Friday via the Miami Herald. "He trained [Thursday], he is in the plans for the game [Saturday]. After training we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available."

Messi has not played for Inter Miami since June 1 and has been out since suffering an ankle ligament injury during the Copa América final on July 14 as Argentina beat Colombia. He was also left off the national team's roster for their 3-0 win over Chile and 2-1 loss to Colombia during World Cup qualifiers this past week.

Martino said in late August that Messi would return before the MLS playoffs begin on Oct. 23, but could not give a definitive return date at the time.

During Messi's absence, Inter Miami have gone 10-3-1 in all competitions. They were knocked out in the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup by the Columbus Crew, ending their hopes of winning the tournament for the second season in a row.

Inter Miami currently leads MLS with 59 points and an 18-4-5 record. They are the only team to have clinched a playoff spot and lead the Los Angeles Galaxy by seven points in the race for the Supporters' Shield.

“To get back the best player in the world to our team, which was already on a good run, so we are all very happy with this situation," Martino said.