Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson carted off the field with an injury

The Detroit Lions had everything rolling on Sunday, but then had what looks like a major loss.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit's best defensive player and a NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, injured himself on a sack of Dak Prescott. He winced in obvious pain as he wrapped up Prescott, then stayed down. A cart came on the field for him.

The Lions led the Dallas Cowboys 34-6 at the time of Hutchinson's injury. They were on their way to improving to 4-1 and have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. But losing Hutchinson for a while would severely impact their hopes of making the first Super Bowl in franchise history.