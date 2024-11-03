National

Lions S Brian Branch ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit vs. Packers, flips double birds to Lambeau Field on his way out

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 03: Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions reacts after being ejected from the game during the second quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

After he was flagged, he drew another penalty for flipping double birds to the Lambeau Field crowd on his way out.

The hit took place in the second quarter as Detroit held a 7-3 lead. Packers QB Jordan Love targeted Bo Melton on a downfield pass near the left sideline. Branch had help on the play in deep coverage. Melton dropped the ball, and Branch dove at Melton after the ball hit the ground.

Branch speared Melton in the facemask with the crown of his helmet, immediately drawing a penalty flag for unnecessary roughness.

After reviewing the play, officials disqualified Branch from the game. Branch was perplexed, and he and his teammates argued the decision with officials.

After failing to saw officials, Branch then flipped double birds toward the Lambeau Field crowd on his way to the sideline.

This drew another penalty flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. And Branch's day was done. It was a tough turn of events for the Lions in a game with first place in the NFC North at stake.

The 30 yards of penalties moved the ball from the Green Bay 38-yard line to the Detroit 32. And the Lions lost a key starting defender with Branch's ejection.

The Packers couldn't capitalize on the penalties. The drive ended with a missed 46-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!