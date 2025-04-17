Longtime ESPN 'College GameDay' analyst Lee Corso to retire after Week 1

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso is retiring.

ESPN announced Thursday that the Week 1 edition of “College GameDay” would be Corso’s last for the network. Corso has been a staple of ESPN’s college football coverage for 38 seasons.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in an ESPN statement. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."