'Love Island USA' Season 7: How to watch, release date, schedule and more

The new season of Love Island USA premieres this week, kicking off six weeks of steamy reality romance that you can stream from the comfort of your couch (with the AC blasting). Season 7 sees a new group of sexy singles jet off to the villa in Fiji, where they'll look to couple up and win hearts both on and off the island to compete for $100,000. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is returning as the host for Season 7 to help guide the audience through what is sure to be plenty of drama, and of course, some dramatically good looks.

Ready to dive right in to one of the steamiest reality shows of the summer? Here's everything you need to know about Love Island USA, including where to stream, release schedule, cast members and more.

When does Love Island USA come back?

Love Island USA drops this Tuesday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

What channel is Love Island on in the U.S.?

The American edition of Love Island streams exclusively on Peacock.

Where to stream Love Island in the U.S.:

When do new Love Island episodes drop?

True to the franchise's form, new episodes of Love Island USA will premiere six days a week starting Tuesday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. New episodes will premiere on the platform every day of the week but Wednesdays during the Season 7 run.

Who is hosting Love Island USA this year?

Ariana Madix will return as the host of Love Island USA for Season 7. The former Vanderpump Rules star took over for Modern Family's Sarah Hyland on Season 6 of the series.

Who is on Love Island USA this season?

Jeremiah Brown, Chelley Bissainthe, Yulissa Escobar, Ace Green, Austin Shepard, Belle-A Walker, Taylor Williams, Olandria Carthen, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Huda Mustafa make up the Season 7 Love Island USA cast.

How many weeks does Love Island last?

For Love Island USA, new episodes will drop six days a week on Peacock starting June 3. Last season had 36 episodes over a six-week period, and this season will likely follow a similar format — though with Love Island, you never really know how long the show will last until we're approaching the end.

What's the difference between Love Island U.K. and Love Island USA?

Love Island USA is a spinoff of the smash hit U.K. reality show. The main difference — beyond hosts, contestants and the amount of prize money the winning couple is awarded — is which accents you'd like to hear as contestants get their chat on around the bonfire.

How to watch Love Island (U.K.) in the U.S.: