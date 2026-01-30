Luigi Mangione latest: Judge could rule if death penalty stays on the table

(NEW YORK) -- The judge overseeing Luigi Mangione's federal case may decide on Friday if the death penalty will remain a sentencing option if he's convicted.

Mangione, who is accused of stalking and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024, will return to the federal courtroom on Friday. He has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges.

The defense argued that stalking "fails to qualify as a crime of violence" and therefore cannot be the predicate to make Mangione eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted of the federal charges. The defense also argued that the decision to seek the death penalty was political and circumvented the federal government's protocols.

Judge Margaret Garnett has said Mangione would stand trial for the federal case in January 2027 if capital punishment remains on the table, and that the federal trial would begin in October if the death penalty is taken off the table. Either way, she set jury selection for Sept. 8.

The Manhattan district attorney's office submitted a letter this week urging Mangione's state trial to begin on July 1, before the federal case.

Garnett is also set to rule on a defense request to exclude evidence seized from Mangione's backpack when he was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Federal prosecutors contend the Altoona Police Department's search followed departmental procedures. Mangione's lawyers have argued the backpack search was illegal and police should not have had immediate access to the items inside, including the alleged murder weapon, a notebook and writings.

In making their case for a July 1 state trial, the Manhattan district attorney's office said the state has a "deep interest" in upholding the right to life, maintaining public order and delivering justice for Thompson's family.

