Luigi Mangione ordered to appear in Pennsylvania court

(NEW YORK) -- Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is being ordered to appear in a Pennsylvania courtroom on state charges, including possession of a gun without a license.

The Blair County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania wants Mangione -- who is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn -- to appear in court for a pretrial motion hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

The United States Marshal's Service is being asked to release him into the custody of the Blair County Sheriff's Department.

Mangione is accused of shooting and killing CEO Bryan Thompson with a 9 mm handgun equipped with a silencer on a Midtown Manhattan street on Dec. 4, 2024.

After a several-day manhunt, Mangione was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He's charged in Pennsylvania with forgery, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges as well as federal charges. The federal charges would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

