Luigi Mangione's defense cites evidence concerns, no trial date set

NEW YORK — Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is set to return to a New York City courtroom on Friday for a brief appearance in his state murder case.

The afternoon appearance in Manhattan's State Supreme Court marks Mangione's first hearing since his arraignment on the state charges in late December 2024, when he appeared in a maroon sweater and pleaded not guilty to murder charges that include an enhancement for terrorism.

There are "very serious issues" with how police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, obtained evidence from the accused United Healthcare CEO killer, his lawyer alleged in court Friday afternoon, even with the small amount of discovery they have received thus far, she said. The "limited" amount will require more time to prepare, she said.

His defense has filed a motion to exclude from trial some of the evidence Altoona police got from Mangione immediately after his arrest.

"We are concerned that Luigi's constitutional rights were violated in Pennsylvania," his attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, told reporters outside the courthouse following the hearing, claiming there are "serious search and seizure issues" they will be litigating in his state cases in Pennsylvania and New York as well as his federal case.

"It is alleged that Luigi had a gun on him and had other property on him that they are going to use against him in all of the cases," she continued. "If there is a search and seizure issue -- and again, we have to review all of the paperwork and camera footage when we receive it, before we say definitively whether we think there is one -- but so far, what we are seeing is, we think there is a serious search and seizure issue."

Friedman Agnifilo also said it was "shocking" to see the NYPD's chief of detectives and New York City Mayor Eric Adams give an interview in a documentary that aired this week "talking about police paperwork" that they had not received until now and "hearing an actor play Luigi, reading from a journal that they say is Luigi's, and we have yet to receive it from the prosecution."

"It's outrageous that they have time to go and prejudice Mr. Mangione's ability to receive a fair trial and go out and make these statements, but not give this to us," she said.

Friedman Agnifilo also had a message for Mangione's supporters, who were gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse on Friday during his court appearance.

"Luigi really wanted to thank the supporters for being here, and we all appreciate it very much," she said.

A trial date has yet to be set.

Mangione faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

He remains in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn.

Mangione, 26, also faces federal charges, including one that could yield the death penalty, but he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury. His next date in federal court is in mid-March.

The suspect is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, as the CEO headed to an investors conference, in an act that prosecutors said was premeditated, targeted and "intended to evoke terror."

His defense team has alleged the case was being politicized and has vowed to fight the state and federal charges.

The New York state and federal cases are in addition to the charges brought against Mangione in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested following a dayslong manhunt and faces charges including forgery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mangione made his first formal statement Friday since his arrest on a website launched by his New York defense team, in which he thanked his supporters.

"I am overwhelmed by -- and grateful for -- everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," he said in the statement. "Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.