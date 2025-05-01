Luka's flaws, LeBron's future & Lakers carnage with Nick Wright + 7 NBA Playoff questions and KOC's latest mock draft | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Kevin O'Connor is joined by the one and only Nick Wright of FS1 to put a bow on the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 season. Nick didn't expect things to end so early and abruptly for LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but here we are. Where did things go wrong? Nick thinks you can point at JJ Redick's Head Coaching decisions in the Playoffs, and he's noticing a disturbing pattern emerge with JJ shrinking in big moments. Where does LeBron James go from here; could that be the end of his career? And how do the Lakers move forward, rebuild and trade for the right pieces around Luka? Plus Nick and Kevin hit on every other Playoff series, and even weigh in on the conspiracy surrounding Victor Wembanyama's "real" height.

With the NBA Draft Lottery about a week away, KOC has you covered on this 1st Round mock that spans all 30 picks. With the Lottery draft order totally randomized, wait until you see where Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey all wind up.

(0:39) Nick Wright joins the show

(1:10) Wolves knock out Lakers from playoffs

(36:47) LeBron’s legacy in LA

(43:23) Who do Wolves want in conf semis?

(45:56) Can Rockets win Game 6?

(47:48) Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 6 preview

(50:07) Pistons vs. Knicks Game 6 preview

(51:47) Can Bucks do anything to keep Giannis?

(54:42) How tall is Wemby really??

(55:46) Nick disrespecting Evan Mobley?

(57:38) KOC’s latest 2025 NBA mock draft

(58:07) Picks 1-5

(1:02:30) Picks 6-10

(1:05:51) Picks 11-20

(1:13:38) Picks 21-30

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts