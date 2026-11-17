A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly entered a Northwestern University dorm illegally, bypassed security and grabbed a student by the throat, school officials said.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. when the unidentified man, who was not affiliated with the university, allegedly followed a student into Elder Hall through an open door, and "bypassed two separate layers of security by tailgating through secured areas of the residence hall," Northwestern said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly followed a different student into her room and grabbed her by the throat, according to the university.

"She was able to escape with help from other students in the hallway. The student was evaluated at a local hospital and released," Northwestern said in a statement.

Campus police and the Evanston Police Department arrived as the suspect was contained in the room and he eventually surrendered to officers, the university said.

The suspect, according to the Clerk of the Circuit Court records, is listed as 23-year-old Diaunte Adams. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Adams was arrested for criminal trespass to a residence, home invasion, and aggravated battery, Northwestern said. He is in custody pending a review by the Cook County State Attorney's Office.

The school said the investigation is ongoing and security has been increased on campus.

Some students told WLS in Chicago that the incident has left them unsettled.

"I was a little concerned it was happening on my floor. I was a little scared, but it's fine," Northwestern student Xyanna Walton told WLS. "Even me personally, I don't think about it I'll open the door for somebody behind me thinking that they live here. You don't really think about it until something like this happens."

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