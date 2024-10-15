National

Man arrested for animal cruelty after dog found tied to post in floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Milton

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
TAMPA, FL — The former owner of a dog that was left tied to a post off a Florida highway in floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall has been arrested for animal cruelty, officials announced Tuesday.

The dog was found up to its chest in floodwaters off Interstate 75 in Tampa on Oct. 9, as many residents were evacuating due to Milton, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

A state trooper rescued the dog, now known as Trooper, the department said. Florida Highway Patrol shared a video on social media last week of the dog tied to the post with the caption, "Do NOT do this to your pets please..."

The former owner of the dog -- identified by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles as Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, of Ruskin, Florida -- was arrested on Monday for aggravated animal cruelty, a felony.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez, whose office is prosecuting the case, also announced the arrest on Tuesday, saying, "We take this crime very seriously and this defendant will face the consequences of his actions."

Aldama Garcia was released Tuesday on $2,500 cash bond, according to online jail records. ABC News' attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. Online court records do not list any attorney information.

