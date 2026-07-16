Man detained after sneaking into 30 Rock looking for 'Today' show host: Police

(NEW YORK) -- A man is in custody after he allegedly snuck into an NBC building at New York City's Rockefeller Center on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The suspect said he was looking for "Today" show weather anchor Al Roker, and he allegedly repeatedly uttered a racial slur, police said.

He also made other statements that lead police to believe he is emotionally disturbed, police said.

The man was detained by an NYPD officer working a paid detail, police said.

Charges are pending, police said.

ABC News has reached out to NBC for comment.

NBC News told Variety in a statement, “An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security."

"The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured," NBC said.

NBC said it takes "the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios."

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