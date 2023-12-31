Man dies after shark 'encounter' at Maui's Paia Bay: Officials

NEW YORK — A 39-year-old man has died following a shark "encounter" at Maui's Paia Bay, officials said.

The Maui Police Department said it responded to the beach around 11:19 a.m. local time Saturday.

"Upon arrival, Ocean Safety Officers were transporting a male who sustained injuries from a shark encounter via jet ski to shore," officials said in a statement. "Once onshore, life-saving measures were performed by first responder personnel until medic personnel arrived to transport the male to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment."

The man "later succumbed to his injuries and died," officials said.

His identity is being withheld so his family can notify extended family and friends, according to officials.

No further details were given. An investigation is ongoing.

The Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Pā’ia Park (Baby Beach) were closed Saturday following the shark incident, county officials said.

Shark warning signs were posted for 1 mile to either side of where the incident took place, from Tavares Bay to Baby Beach, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

"By noon on Sunday, if no further signs of shark activity are detected, signs will be taken down," the department wrote on Facebook.

