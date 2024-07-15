Man killed at Trump rally 'died a hero,' Pennsylvania governor says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The man killed at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday has been identified.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was a firefighter and a father of two daughters, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday. He was from Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Comperatore "died a hero" when he "dove on his family" to protect them from the gunfire during the rally, his wife said, according to Shapiro.

"Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community," Shapiro said.

"Loving man, down to earth, family first kind of guy. Church-going man," said Craig Cirrincione, who worked at the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company with Comperatore.

"Loved his family. Do anything for anyone. I mean, volunteered here for years," Cirrincione told ABC News.

Cirrincione said he wasn't surprised Comperatore sacrificed himself to save his family, adding, "It wouldn't even surprise me for a complete stranger."

Two other people are now in stable condition after being critically wounded in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the two injured victims as 57-year-old David Dutch from New Kensington and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township.

"These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today," said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris. "The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues."

Trump expressed condolences for the victims and their families in a post on TruthSocial.

"We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," he wrote Sunday.

In a briefing Sunday, President Joe Biden extended his "deepest condolences" to Comperatore's family.

"He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired, and he lost his life. God love him," Biden said.

