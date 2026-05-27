Man shot during prayer service in Minnesota, suspects at large: Police

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times while attending a prayer service in Minnesota, and the suspects are at large, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee, about 25 miles outside of Minneapolis, the Shakopee Police Department said.

The victim was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in unknown condition.

"We are actively working to identify the involved individuals," police said in a statement. "Anyone with information should contact Shakopee Police Department at 952-445-1411."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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