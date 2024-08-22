Man taken into custody for alleged social media threat to kill Trump: Sheriff

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — An Arizona man was taken into custody in connection with an alleged social media threat to kill former President Donald Trump, according to officials.

Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, of Benson, was taken into custody on Thursday without incident, a Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told ABC News.

Syvrud was wanted for "suspicious activity," the sheriff's office in southeastern Arizona said.

"Syvrud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate," the sheriff's office said in a press release on Facebook.

The sheriff's office did not provide any additional details on the alleged threats, including the name of the candidate. However, two sources told ABC News the alleged social media threat was directed at Trump.

Trump was scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County on Thursday.

The U.S. Secret Service is aware and monitoring the incident, according to sources.

"The U.S. Secret Service investigates all threats against our protectees. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time," a Secret Service spokesperson said.

An FBI spokesperson said they are aware of the incident but deferred to the local sheriff's office for further comment.

Syvrud was also being sought for several outstanding warrants, including failure to appear for a DUI in Wisconsin and failure to register as a sex offender and a hit and run in Graham County, Arizona, the sheriff's office said.

